Samsung has just introduced a series of new features in the Samsung TV Plus interface which are now available to users around the world. With them, the company ensures that it offers better performance, greater ease of use and greater speed. Keep reading and we’ll tell you about all the changes.

The use of the Samsung TV Plus service is essential in the experience of having a Smart television from this manufacturer, so the brand wanted to give the interface a boost. The changes are related to improve access to content and make it easier for you to find what you want to see. This will help reduce the time you spend in the navigation menu.

Changes in the home and more categories

The new home page that Samsung TV Plus has offers easier, clearer and faster access. As you will notice the next time you come in, you will see that the menu is designed with greater simplicity and that accessing the content that you have started to see is somewhat easier. More presence has also been given to the content that is now more popular, which will be good for you if you have doubts about what to watch.

Another important aspect is the presence of easy-to-use icons in the navigation bar on the left, where new sections are displayed. In Europe, for example, a category dedicated to children’s content has been added. It is sure to come in handy so that your children can quickly locate the place they have to go to find the content they like the most. In other countries, additional categories have been added, such as one dedicated to music for the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

More news to take into account

As we told you, what Samsung has taken into account has been the importance of simplifying the user experience for all users. owners of one of their Smart televisions. Due to this, a new Favorites section has been introduced within the channel menu, which will save you a lot of time when it comes to taking advantage of the potential that this grid of FAST format content has. In addition, you can connect your Samsung account and thus have a more satisfactory experience that will help you have all your favorite content accessible with maximum simplicity.

To mark as favorites you just have to click on the star that appears next to the channel name and that will make them appear in the tab that appears in the upper area on the left. That will save you a lot of time channel surfing. Another novelty is being able to access the episodes in video on demand format from the channels, which will also increase the ease of use of the service. No less important, it has incorporated the classic recommendation system “More like this” will give you ideas for other content you can see that is related to what you have seen before. It remains to be seen if this system will be really effective or if the recommendations it will give, as happens in other services, will not be very accurate. However, it is a very positive development.

For Samsung, it is essential to continue improving the experience it provides with Samsung TV Plus given that, in the last year, they have registered an increase in use of this service of 60%. This shows that users are increasingly trusting what it offers, as, on the other hand, is also being seen in other services. After all, the FAST channel format is starting to gain strength and looks set to reach even higher in the future.

As the Korean company says, these They will not be the last changes which will be introduced in Samsung TV Plus. Of course, keep in mind that this update, 5.2, is only available for those people who have a Samsung Smart TV from 2019 onwards.