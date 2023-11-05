Victoria is going through one of the most difficult times of her life. After Diana’s death, the young woman does not feel understood and she believes that her family will never know what it is to truly love someone. “Sometimes I hate my parents so much,” Victoria has confessed, that she believes that Elena is to blame for everything that has happened to the model.

Alicia, who has also suffered the lies of the Quevedos, feels a special empathy towards her. Crespo’s daughter still hasn’t gotten over the breakup with Román and, although she still loves him, she is very hurt.

Trying to help Victoria move forward, Alicia has offered to be partners. “If you don’t stay away from Construcciones Quevedo, you will be betraying yourself,” the young woman warned. Will Victoria accept her proposal?