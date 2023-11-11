Asiye and Ömer remain more estranged than ever. Asiye does not forgive her brother for not believing or supporting her and he believes that her sister has exaggerated and misinterpreted everything.

In the next chapter we will see Emel ask his friends to make peace and reconcile because he doesn’t want to see them get this angry. Will he make peace?

On the other hand, Sarp and Süsen will continue pretending that they are dating, although she will have an increasingly worse time since she is very in love with Ömer.

In addition, Ayla and Gönül will collude to make Sengül’s life miserable. She has become his main enemy! And Sevval will catch Akif and Nebahat kissing goodbye… by accident?

