Casey, a mother for just over a year, decided to prepare a post on Instagram to announce her death and do it in the way she thought was right. The woman worked as an editor for Penguin Random House, which publishes books for children and young adults. Last Tuesday a post was published on her Instagram account in which, in addition to various photos of Casey in the company of her husband and one-year-old daughter, there is a sort of farewell letter that begins like this: “A note to my friends: if you are reading this, it means that I am dead.”

“I’m sorry, it’s bullshit and we all know it. The reason is the return of stage four ovarian cancer, which I had already been diagnosed with previously – we read -. I loved you with all my heart and, I swear, I know how deeply I was loved. The five months I spent with my family and friends in Virginia, Rhode Island and New York were simply magical.”

At this point the text stops and her husband intervenes: “Casey would have liked to end the post with a list of things that have given her joy and comfort throughout her life and the fact that I will never see that list breaks my heart. The disease got worse, and she couldn’t finish it. I can only imagine it would have included our daughter Grace, whales, ice cream, her beloved friends, the beach, the grandchildren she always spoiled, reading ten books on vacation, her parents, sister and extended family, swimming , a perfect roast beef sandwich and me, his sweet, sweet love.” Finally, the man invited Casey’s friends to comment about the joys they shared with her, and no one held back.