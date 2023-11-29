Traveling is synonymous with disconnection, enjoying, being with our loved ones… But, although these may be our intentions, there are many unforeseen events that may arise and for which we must be as prepared as possible. Especially if they have to do with health issues and can compromise our safety.

A common illness, a domestic accident or a fall while cycling are normal situations that we can face in our daily lives. And, therefore, we know the protocol of action that we must follow when they arrive. However, when we travel, any of the situations mentioned above can considerably compromise our peace of mind. Especially if we have not been cautious enough to take out health insurance.

Luckily, European countries have the possibility that citizens of this continent can have free medical coverage in any country in the European Union. Although, yes, to be able to enjoy it it is necessary to have applied for the European Health Card. We tell you how to get it.

Covered health services

One of the most frequent doubts from citizens is regarding the covered medical services and the differences it offers us with respect to private health insurance. The European Health Card certifies the right to receive all types of health benefits from a medical point of view, as long as they occur during a temporary stay in any territory that is within the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom or Switzerland. Regardless of whether the objective of the stay is tourism, a professional activity or a study program.

Also, if we are planning to request it to travel this Christmas or on the Constitution Bridge, we still have time. Since the card is always sent within a period of no more than five days from the moment it is requested online. Finally, it is worth keeping in mind that it is not necessary to have a digital certificate to request it, as we will see in the next section. So we will have no excuses not to request it and travel with it with maximum peace of mind.

How to apply for the European Health Card

Applying for the European Health Card is very simple. The only thing we have to do is access the page that Social Security has dedicated to this and choose one of the three ways it offers us. If we have a Digital Certificate, we must access this link and identify ourselves with our certificate. Next, we will have to fill in the shipping information and, free of charge, we will be able to receive the European Health Card at our home.

If we do not have a Digital Certificate, we have two more options. The first of them is through SMS. We will have to enter our phone number and follow all the steps that the Social Security page asks of us. Furthermore, in this case we can not only request it for ourselves, but we can also act as an attorney or representative in the drop-down menu that will be found at the bottom.

The second option is very similar to the previous one, but, in this case, we will need the Cl@ve PIN username and password. Next, we can correct any shipping information that is necessary and, once everything is confirmed, just a few days later we will receive our card.