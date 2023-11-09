Attention, If you are a Movistar customer, this interests you. FACUA-Consumers in Action has just brought to light a phishing campaign what you want steal your banking details.

The nature of this phishing scam manifests itself in emails designed to fool the receivers making them believe that their direct debit authorization is obsolete.

And when you open your inbox You find an urgent message, with the warning: “Avoid late payments” in the subject line, be careful.

The content may say something like this: “Your direct debit authorization has expired on November 12, 2023, so to avoid late payments you must enter your details in a form that is accessed by clicking on a link containing the message.”

The email appears legitimate, but closer examination reveals cracks in its facade. FACUA highlights that the sender address is not official from Movistar and the link provided does not correspond to the company’s real domain.

The most observant will notice something even more insidious: a future date is mentioned as if it had already happened, something strange. Could it have been written with ChatGPT?

Cyberattacks such as phishing can have spelling mistakes

The consumer organization puts the cybercriminals’ attack method into perspective with a clear example: it is as if you received a letter from a friend dated next week, but mysteriously it is already in your hands. Something doesn’t add up.

Besides, the wording of the message does not follow a coherent line of courtesyoscillating between an informal tú and a more formal tú, ending with an unconvincing “we hope we’ve informed you.”

FACUA advises keeping your guard up: Don’t interact with suspicious emails, be skeptical of unsolicited attachments, and examine links carefully before clicking. Also, remember to regularly update both the operating system and antivirus software.

The current cybersecurity landscape requires vigilance. And while the specific details of this incident may be new, the lesson is as old as the Internet itself: in the digital world, caution is the best protection.