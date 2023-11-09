Nobody likes to live angry. It is a waste of energy that usually only has negative consequences for those who get angry. In fact, there are a number of things you should never do in the middle of an angry attack. Answering emails, driving, and even showing up for a new job out of anger is usually not a good idea.

Curiously, working is not among those non-recommended activities. In fact, a recent study has shown that working while angry can improve your productivity. So it would be good for your boss if you let out…your dark side.

No pep talks: anger. A study published in the latest issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology indicates that the feeling of anger can help employees deal with complex tasks more efficiently than any other emotion.

“In all the tests carried out, when people were angry, they performed better in achieving their goal. “This also applies in the workplace,” said lead author Heather Lench, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Texas A&M University.

Angry you perform more. The researchers subjected the volunteers to various tests to check their cognitive performance, but before undertaking them they induced them into a certain emotional state: anger, excitement, fun or sadness.

One of the tests involved solving word puzzles. As they became more complex, individuals who did it under the emotion of anger improved their results by 40%. They also experienced improved responsiveness when playing video games in that state of anger, where participants responded to movements more quickly.

The good side of anger. The research by Professor Lench’s team confirms the results that were already obtained in previous studies in which positive aspects are revealed in an emotion that, in general, has negative connotations and tries to be repressed.

Getting negative and challenging feedback on creative tasks has been shown to stimulate participants to come up with more and better ideas with even more creative solutions. Take as an example the snub questions that Steve Jobs used to make to Apple employees and collaborators. The result has been products that have made Apple the most valued company in the world.

Put a frustration in your life. Scientists have revealed that anger is a powerful motivator that puts the body on alert. “From a business perspective, it is also very important to recognize that anger and frustration at the status quo is a huge tool for innovation and creativity,” says Nicola Kemp, Lead Facilitator at consultancy Good Shout, speaking to Metro.

In fact, some team managers already exploit this “superpower.” When animator Brad Bird joined Pixar, he looked for a team of animators frustrated with his previous job to channel all that energy into new projects, as he confessed on Adam Grant’s TED podcast. They ended up creating The Incredibles.

Companies born of anger. The feeling of anger was the trigger on which the creation of many companies that currently have million-dollar quotes was based. The sports brands Adidas and Puma were born from the rivalry between the brothers Rudolf and Adolf Dassler, who hated each other until the end of their days.

The new cryptocurrency millionaires would not be driving their ostentatious cars if Enzo Ferrari had not insulted the tractor manufacturer Ferruccio Lamborghini, who, in a rage, produced his Lamborghini 350 GTV and a new rival in the market for Ferrari.

The dark side will corrupt you. However, Professor Lench’s study has also shown that anger makes us more likely to cheat to mitigate frustration, and that is a much more delicate issue when extrapolated to a work environment under pressure, giving rise to fraud. and other unwanted effects.

According to the author of the study, the ideal is to focus that anger towards a goal and channel it to obtain the best results by overcoming possible obstacles. The approach is very similar to that proposed by Bill Gates when he entrusted the laziest employees with the most complicated work.

