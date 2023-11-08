Unfortunately, be a victim of fraud On repeated occasions it is one of the harsh realities that we live today. And even more so when we respond to emails of dubious origin. In this case, it is best to ignore or directly delete the email to avoid worsening the situation. However, if you are a customer of Movistaryou may have received a new phishing campaign in your personal email. The company indicates how to identify it.

Internet scams are the order of the day and there are times that they lead one down the path of bitterness. It can be increasingly difficult to detect them because cybercriminals are armed with very sophisticated artillery and take advantage of the mistakes that users make. In this context, Movistar has launched an alert on its website to inform its customers that a new phishing campaign is in circulation impersonating the company willing to steal your banking details.

Next, we will explain a series of solutions to stop malicious emails that threaten your privacy. We will also tell you the steps you have to take to completely block these types of attacks.

How to identify Movistar impersonation

Movistar has warned that an impersonation of the brand is currently circulating on the internet through emails to customers with alleged expired payment details and that it is necessary to update them manually. This means that if you have a Movistar line, you are susceptible to receiving these types of messages at any time. Of course, to avoid falling into the trap of this type of tricks, the Spanish teleoperator has published a recent statement in which it highlights that, along with the email, it is spreading a link that does not belong to the company.

Specifically, the emails that are being sent contain the following information:

The sender of the email is movistar-info@t-online.de o similar. In the email there is a link that you can click which redirects to a page to update banking details. The link can be the one in the image or a similar one, since it is common for scammers to use different URLs and send emails with different links.

Never update data manually

Therefore, how can you identify who sent you the email to avoid scams? Movistar will never ask you to manually update your invoice data or another type of document. In this case, the operator only officially informs you of the pending amount of the invoices and how to make the payment. But if by some chance you receive the message promoted by cybercriminals, you should take the following elements into account:

Do not enter your bank details No credit cards.

Verify that the bank details of the Mi Movistar App are correct or if the card has not expired.

Check that invoices are paid correctly. If you have any questions, you can contact the customer service directly. Movistar customer service by calling 1004, or through our social networks movistar_es.

In the event that there are signs that you are a victim of a scam, the company advises you to immediately contact your bank.