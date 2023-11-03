Magic’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan will not arrive on the day Wizard of the Coast had planned. The company has announced the delay of the collection, although we will not have to wait too long.

Shortly after revealing news related to the Magic The Gathering and Fallout collaboration, the team at Wizards of the Coast has released a small statement revealing “bad news” for the most impatient fans.

And it is that The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Booster Boxes They are not going to arrive on time as planned. Wizards of the Coast has indicated that the launch is delayed by a week and will not be ready in stores on November 10.

Magic: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is delayed

Due to production complications, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan collector booster boxes will not arrive in stores in time for the November 10 Prerelease start date. We estimate that they will begin to arrive in stores between the week of the Presentation and up to three weeks later.

In North America, availability of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks will be limited during the Prerelease, but will be expanded upon launch on November 17. Thanks for your understanding. We are working to get the material to fans and stores as quickly as possible.

This collection will be made up of four Commander decks which will be released alongside the collection: Earth in Sight (blue-black-red), Blood Rites (white-black), Explorers of the Deep (green-blue) and Accelerosaurs (red-green-white). Each contains the following:

1 100-card Commander deck ready to play 2 new-to-Magic traditional foil legendary creatures that can be the commander of the deck 8 new-to-Magic rare non-foil cards exclusive to the deck 90 non-foil Magic cards, including basic lands 1 foil commander special engraving printed on thick cardstock (not legal in sanctioned play) 1 collector booster with samples 1 rare or mythic rare card non-foil or traditional foil from Fun in Booster Packs from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 1 rare highlight card non-foil traditional The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Edge 10 Double-Sided Tokens 1 Cardboard Deck Box 1 Spindown Life Counter

