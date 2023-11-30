Air fryers are one of the sensations of recent years, always the best-selling products in almost all stores, especially when there are sales.

One of the brands that has opted the most for these appliances is Cecotec, of Valencian origin and with many models for sale with different characteristics, and also very cheap. For example, they have one of the air fryers that offers the most capacity for less money: the Cecofry Advance 9000 Window for only 109 euros in the Cecotec store.

It costs the same as the best-selling Cosori on Amazon, but it has a much larger capacity basket and something that is even more important: not one but two baskets, and that means that you can cook two recipes simultaneously.

Diet fryer that allows you to cook with a single tablespoon of oil. 2200 W of power to quickly cook all dishes. With movable dividing wall.

It is not a minor detail: If, for example, you are going to make chicken and potatoes, you can make them both at the same time.with two different temperatures and two independent timers, so that when they are finished they are both 100% ready.

If you don’t have a double basket, you will have to cook each of the foods separately, and that means that by the time you finish one, the other may already be cold, and all done in two well-separated and insulated compartments.

With 9 liters of capacity, that is, 4.5L per basketyou have more than enough to cook family portions for 6-7 people without many problems, and now that Christmas is approaching, even more reason to have a model like this at home.

Another key element is that it has a window through which you can see the progress of the cooking.a way to know at all times if the food is ready without having to open the basket, as if it were an oven.

Beyond the price, which is already quite good, shipping is free to any part of Spain.

