The movie saga The Hunger Games has marked a before and after by propelling the fame of the “battle royale”. This genre refers to a specific type of plot in which a group of people are selected to participate in a game of life and death. The only way to survive is to kill the rest of the participants and not rebel against the established system. This concept has ended up making its way into the cinema, but above all it has managed to accumulate a lot of success in video games.

The Hunger Gamesbased on the books by Suzzane Collins, they begin with the first delivery in 2012 being a blockbuster all over the planet. This saga combines social criticism with action and adventure, in a post-apocalyptic reality in which a totalitarian nation (The Capitol) oppresses to 12 other districts and celebrates The Hunger Games annually. This “game” results in a bloody televised event with which the central power controls all the districts and reminds them of their fragility and insignificance. The participant who will change everything is Katniss Everdeenplayed in all the films by Jennifer Lawrence who made her affection for this character clear. You can see the entire saga on Amazon Prime.

The Hunger Games features 5 movies: The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part I (2014) and part II (2015) y the last one that came to light this month, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The collection of films has gone down in history with great success, having a great influence on later productions. However, Before this saga, a battle royale came to light that laid the foundations of a concept little known in cinema.

This bloody battle royale established the foundations of the genre and is available in streaming

There is no better way to represent a genre than to carry its name, Battle Royale (2000) is a Japanese film based on the novel by Koushun Takami y dirigida por Kinji Fukasaku, Also known as Blood Game. The plot revolves around a new measure by the Japanese government that seeks to end youth rebellion every year. For this purpose, a brutal program in which a random group of youths students are taken to a desert island where They will have to kill the rest and try to survive.

The film tells the story of two students, Shuya Nanahara and Noriko Nakagawa, who try to break the established system and act in a more human way. Throughout the film we can see an incredible development of each character, who reacts according to their instincts and personality, creating a continuous contradiction between their own morality and the instinct to survive a bloody and cruel game.

This way, the Japanese director subjects us to uninterrupted tension, showing us the desperation that the characters feel. A set of carefully selected plans and a perfect soundtrack They accentuate the anguish in the film’s key scenes. Fukasaku presents us with an ethical and moral crossroads in a society that decides to sacrifice a few to maintain social order, in addition takes us into the mind of each of the characters They must decide whether to bet on freedom and civilization or accept the rules of the game and fight for their lives. You can currently watch Battle Royale on MUBI.

Japanese production reminds us of The Capitol of The Hunger Games, with a Japan that crosses ethical limits, resorting to violence and cruelty to maintain dominance over its society. A moral dilemma that this film already put on the table in the early 2000s and that, twenty years later, we have seen reflected in the successful series of The Squid Game (2021)which has already announced its second season. Battle Royale subdues the viewer and challenges him to reflect on nature of ourselves and about what we would be able to do to save lives.

