After the trailer was leaked by surprise and the exact release date was discovered, Naughty Dog was forced to hastily announce the arrival of the remastered version of The Last of Us: Parte 2. And if you are also wondering what remastering a great game like this that already surprised on PS4 needs, the company has perfectly detailed everything new that we are going to find.

If you already have it, upgrade it for 10 euros

The first thing you should know is that if you already have the PS4 version of The Last of Us: Part 2you will only have to pay a symbolic amount of 10 euros to receive the new remastered version in digital format. For some, this amount may be so ridiculous that they even feel offended to see that PlayStation claims it, but in reality, the remastering includes quite a few things, and taking into account the journey that the game gives us, you should pay that amount by far. taste.

A new more challenging mode



This version comes with a new mode called No return, which will simulate a roguelike survival game style where we will have to overcome random confrontations to make the most of the game’s combat. Here we can choose all types of characters, each one having very specific characteristics, and at the end of each cycle, we will obtain rewards with which to unlock more characters, masks and other elements.

guitar mode

There is a part in the game where we will have to play a song with Joel’s guitar, a scene that made for many YouTube videos and that many players felt could be longer to make the most of that moment. Well, with the new mode Guitar Freewe will be able to spend as much time as we want playing the instrument, something that will obviously encourage the creation of numerous videos that will be replicated on social networks.

The lost levels

In a development as gigantic as that of The Last of Us Part 2, there are always ideas left unfinished or unfinished that disappear and never receive the attention they deserved. Luckily, the remastered edition will include the so-called lost levelswhich are levels that were not completed but that can be visited including comments from the developers and the technical team.

A visual display

If the game already looked brutal on PS4, this version with native 4K graphicscompatible with VRR, higher resolution in textures, more detail distance, improved shadows, sampling rates in animations and many more details will make the whole adventure even more fascinating.

Available starting January 19reservations will begin to be available from December 5, so you will be able to give yourself an early Christmas gift that will arrive a little later than usual.

Fuente: Naughty Dog