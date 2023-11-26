Suara.com – The Indonesian national team failed to achieve maximum results in the first two Group F matches of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

On the first matchday against Iraq at the Basra International Stadium, 15 November 2023, the Garuda Squad was wiped out by the hosts with a score of 1-5.

Coming from two goals behind, then narrowing the position through Shayne Pattynama, the Indonesian national team was devastated in the second half after three additional goals were scored against Nadeo Argawinata.

Then when they faced the Philippines on the second matchday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, 21 November 2023, the Indonesian national team had to be satisfied with a score of 1-1.

If the Indonesian national team is able to achieve two wins in the 2026 World Cup Qualification match yesterday, Indonesia’s ranking is predicted to jump significantly.

In calculating the points obtained in the FIFA rankings, Indonesia will get 31.66 points which will bring the Indonesian national team up 14 places.

This means that if yesterday Shin Tae-yong’s troops had managed to win in two matches, Indonesia could have been ranked 132nd in FIFA.

Unfortunately hope is just hope, the prediction did not come true because of the bad results obtained.

On the other hand, the position of the Indonesian National Team is predicted to decline due to one defeat and one draw in the 2026 World Cup Qualification match.

It is predicted that Indonesia will fall from 145th to 146th place. This decline in position is due to two reasons, firstly because it lost 5.81 points in the FIFA rankings for November 2023.

Initially, despite losing 5.81 points, the Indonesian National Team remained in 145th place in the world with 1,064.01 points.

Botswana won 1-0 over the team ranked 80th in the world, Guinea, in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the African zone. This victory made Botswana gain significant additional points.

Botswana has now collected 1,064.50 which made them jump from 148th to 145th place while simultaneously shifting the Indonesian National Team.

