Here a server is unable to start the day without a good, generous, steaming and above all well concentrated cup of coffee. If the same thing happens to you and you are from the coffee growers’ club, you should know that you have an important debt with King Felipe VI and his family. Although the history of this energizing “black gold” is very old and it is said that the Arabs who settled centuries ago in the Iberian Peninsula already enjoyed a similar drink, the fact that we can enjoy coffee in Spain today is largely due to one of the most well-known families in the country: the Bourbons.

To them and a whim of history.

Once upon a time there was a shepherd… The coffee is exciting, its history even more so. Exciting, rich, old and with its good dose of legends. One of them claims that to know the origins of coffee we must go back a few centuries and look at Kaffa, an ancient region in the southwest of Ethiopia. There Kaldi grazed his cattle, a goat who one day realized that his animals seemed more euphoric after eating the reddish berries from a bush.

Intrigued, the shepherd decided to try them. The result must not have displeased him because he ended up sharing that experience with other residents of the town and an imam who confirmed that the grains, once ground and served in infusions, were a fantastic way to keep his followers awake at night.

Like a good legend that it is, the details about the role of the story of Kaldi, who discovered the advantages of roasting the beans or even the dates – Britannica places it around 850 AD – vary from one version to another, but they all arrive at the same point: humanity had found a fantastic way to start the day.





Expanding around the world. The coffee may be bitter or strong at first, but it is addictive. And good proof is that from its remote origins in Kaffa it has managed to spread little by little throughout the wide world. Those wild plants ended up being cultivated in southern Arabia around the 15th century and during the 16th and 17th centuries their grains made their way through Europe. The brew reached such fame that its plantations expanded: from Yemen they spread first to Java and other islands in Indonesia and later to America, which would end up being key in its production. In the Hawaiian Islands, its cultivation began, for example, in 1825.

How coffee went from being the drink of an ancient Ethiopian goatherd to the gigantic industry it represents today, with a market volume that Statista estimates at 88.3 billion dollars, is enough material to fill several novels by Kent Follet, but we He has left some anecdotes that we can remember here. One of them is that, although it was successful among Muslims, the Islamic authorities came to consider it a prohibited intoxicant. Another legend claims that if coffee managed to reach India it was because Baba Budan, a 17th century Sufi, hid several seeds in his tunic after a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Coffee-making Spain. Spain has had its own coffee affair, with peculiarities different from those of other neighboring countries. Coffee Time tells that the Muslims settled in the peninsula already drank brunchum, a concoction that according to the ‘Treaty of Uses and Abuses’, could be considered the equivalent of what the Turks called choava, “a decoction that is made with certain seeds.” black beans that look like broad beans and is very common in those parts. Whether or not the peninsula’s relationship with coffee goes back that far, the truth is that it is usually considered that its expansion came centuries later… and at the hands of kings.

Sleepless nights in Europe. The coffee chronicles say that if the drink reached Europe in the 16th century, it was thanks to the work and grace of Venetian merchants, that in 1645 the capital of Veneto already had a business dedicated to the dark brew and that by the mid-18th century the success of these establishments It was so overwhelming in that area that the authorities had to mediate and limit their number.

Coffee shops continued to open throughout English, German and Austrian lands, overcoming misgivings, scruples of all kinds and even prohibitions. Curiously, and despite its Arab influence, Spain lagged behind in this expansion. Or so it was at least until the political winds in the country changed in the 18th century.

And the Bourbons arrived. The stories about the country’s coffee history usually agree that the decisive event that marks the triumph of coffee in Spain was, neither more nor less, than the arrival of the House of Bourbon to the throne. Which is still funny if you take into account that Felipe V of Spain, the first Bourbon monarch in our country, has gone down in history with the nickname “the Courageous.”

After the War of Succession, with the Bourbons, Italian merchants arrived in Spain who in the mid-18th century managed to establish a taste for that dark liquid, with stimulating effects and exotic origins. In 1764 Madrid already had a cafeteria, a type of business whose origins include its own surname with clear foreign resonances: Gippini. The crucial role played by those first Italians who accompanied the Bourbons in Spain’s coffee culture is recognized today by one of its most popular brands, Nestle Bonka.

“The first café opened in 1764 by the Italian merchants Hermanos Gippini, who founded the Fonda de San Sebastián on Atocha Street in Madrid. The literary gathering was held around cups of coffee and Nicolás Fernández de Moratín. most important of that time”, details an article on the origin of coffee from the Coffee and Health Information Center (CICAS), which is identified as an initiative of the Spanish Coffee Association.

Cover image: From the Blue Flasks (Wikipedia) and Wikimedia

In Xataka: The guy who dropped thousands of kilos of coffee in the port of Bremen and, in the process, changed the world: the science behind decaffeination