From the first day I discovered Don’t Scream, I couldn’t resist such a crazy idea. It would never have occurred to me that anyone would be evil enough to use the microphone connected to the PC to draw the fine line between life and death. You need to have a lot of dark humor running through your head..

Specifically in two of them, those of Joure and Joe -if we except the dog Teddy-, who make up the small development studio that caused a sensation on the networks with footage of their horror proposal. An environment that is inspired by The Blair Witch Project, hand-held camera and a photorealism that is overwhelming due to the use of Unreal Engine 5. The perfect cocktail to achieve the speedrun of a heart attack.

Before launching into the horror, it is necessary to prepare the session, so I have tried to auto-suggest myself by turning off the lights in the room, putting on my headphones at full volume and I have calibrated the microphone at the exact point where if I raise my voice too much, I will lose . The objective is simple: survive for 18 minutes walking through a lost forest by the hand of Godalthough time only passes when I move.

If I scream, if a little staccato scream escapes me, the microphone will register it and I will have lost it instantly, so I have to seal my lips. The game began and October 31, 1993 in the Pineview forest couldn’t have been scarier. The home camera records in the style of the 90s, with strong grain, and with the video intermittent every now and then. The dying young woman, nailed to a tree, dies shortly after my first contact.





A shocking plane crash is the first shot I receive and everything is decorated with a wonderful string of corpses around the trees. There is no music, there is barely any sound and everything seems too real. I walk with fear towards the remains of the fuselage and, after not having found anything interesting inside, I find that it is already dark among the trees.

Now is when the show begins, since Joure and Joe have warned me that there is no way to predict the scares. “In case you play, we are not responsible for underwear that may become unusable,” they point out with fun. Great, because now I’m starting to hear movement in the undergrowth.

I receive the first impact with a deer that passes by me at full speed, the second with a fox that crosses in front of me and the third with the birds that take flight a few meters away. Even though the flashlight leaves me sold when it wants and I don’t know what I should do, I’m surprised at how well Don’t Scream guides you.. Among so much darkness, there is always a light in the background that indicates where to walk.





It may be that when you arrive you will find a vending machine or a tent that if it talked would give us nightmares, but the greatest tension was caused by the supermarket. What is such a building doing in the middle of the mountain? I have no idea, so it’s probably all a period hallucination. Inside, even more bodies hanging upside down from the ceiling and I don’t want to know anything more about the game.

It is evident that to make us lose, The best strategy is to resort to the classic jumpscare. A good scare five centimeters from us and even the bravest will not be able to contain the tension, although the cost of this is reducing the impact it can cause if its use is abused. Although Don’t Scream He has a few here and there, it is difficult for him to use them in the crudest way possible.

There is always a small preview, a slight hint, a few seconds beforehand that indicate that the microinfarction is just around the corner. I came across a rotting torso in a bathroom and it took a few moments before it lunged at me, so yes, I was scared, but I managed to hold back the scream long enough.





From that moment on the festival of test the cardiometer began, although my determination was set on the timer reaching zero. Ghosts with their backs turned, dark shadows, indescribable beings, giant spiders… everything seems to be worth it so that you don’t get away with it.

The light of day appears to tell me that the victory is real, although I am not going to stop until the game congratulates me. I do well to hold my breath, because a lady uglier than the devil intends to ruin the previous 18 minutes at the last moment. I have endured 47 scares and I am only playing an Early Access version.

Joure and Joe aims to implement dynamic scares, a narrative expansion, optional objectives and another series of adjustments that every self-respecting title should have. The roadmap is clear, seems firm and of course there are efforts to achieve a horror title that will be remembered, especially due to the social dynamics that are so evident. Everyone who passes by the house is going to have to swallow such an experience.

