And he could attack Roma’s absolute record, the 5 initial victories obtained on 3 occasions

A draw and 2 defeats. Roma have never won in the Czech Republic; if he succeeded tomorrow, on the Slavia Prague pitch, he would further improve what is already a record, writes Massimo Perrone in Il Corriere della Sera, because he had never won the first 3 matches of a group between the Champions League, UEFA Cup, Europa League and Conference.

But if we broaden the discussion to the foreplay then Mourinho it would equal the 4 initial successes obtained in his first Giallorossi season (2021-22) in that Conference which then ended up in Trigoria’s showcase. And he could go on the attack absolute Roman record, the 5 initial victories obtained on 3 occasions: in 1963-64 in the Fairs Cup (first Foni on the bench and then Mirò as a substitute), in 1990-91 in the UEFA Cup (with Ottavio Bianchi) and in 2020-21 in the Europa League ( with Fonseca).

