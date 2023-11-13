According to data from dieselgasolina.com, the average price of gasoline in Spain today stands at 1,618 euros/liter. Madrid, with a price of 1,644 euros/liter, is the city with the most expensive gasoline. Of the large companies, Repsol is the one that offers the most expensive liter (1,622 euros/liter). It follows Cepsawhich with its average of 1.608 euros/liter is the only one that remains above the border of 1.60 euros/liter.

For each 50-liter tank, those who refuel at Ballenoil (1,532 euros/liter) save 3.8 euros on average compared to filling a tank of the same size at Cepsa. And when the economy tightens, those 3.8 euros begin to be more important than ever.

This has led to the big oil that operate in our country will enter into a whirlwind of successive discounts to attract more and more customers. A fever to attract drivers towards more expensive products has led Cepsa to acquire Ballenoil, with the aim of expanding the available number of potential customers.

The Spanish oil company has announced the purchase of the largest low-cost network of service stations in Spain. The acquisition will allow Cepsa to have another 220 points of sale spread throughout the national territory. A figure that, as they have announced, they want to expand to a total of 500 service stations in 2027.

Although the purchase price has not been revealed, it has been confirmed that Ballenoil will keep the name at its service stations as well as the basic business model that is based on offering fuel at a price lower than the competition, with assistance in refueling for a few hours each day and facilities to wash the car.

A growing business and a laboratory

With the purchase of Ballenoil, Cepsa acquires a portfolio of potential clients that has not stopped growing in recent years, especially with the rise in fuel prices that we have experienced in 2022.

According to the Informa DBK Sector Observatory, in information collected by El Mundo, Ballenoil increased its turnover by over 50% in 2022 compared to 2021. It went from billing 300 million euros per year to a total of 470 million euros in 2022. Antonio Morales, managing partner of Public Law, Infrastructure and Energy at Baker McKenzie, already pointed out in that newspaper article that, with fuel prices so high, the acquisition of low-cost service stations was more interesting than ever for the big oil companies.

The low-cost gas station business does not stop growing in our country, according to data from the Annual Report of the Association of Petroleum Operators (AOP) collected by El Español. At the end of 2022, they point out that half of Spain’s service stations are already included in this category, growing by 2.3% compared to 2021. On the contrary, the four major oil companies (Repsol, Cepsa, BP and Galp) have has been reducing its volume in recent years.

The increase in prices has also reactivated the war between the major oil companies operating in Spain. The discount campaigns have been continuous and they have chosen to differentiate themselves by offering more and more products at their points of sale, such as supermarkets, package pick-ups or cafeterias.

However, in the DBK Sector Report collected by El Mundo it was pointed out that only Repsol and Cepsa have won market share among the large ones, going from 24.7% to 25.6% share in Repsol and from 9.4% to 9.6% in the case of Cepsa. Galp and BP have lost a few tenths and, however, Carrefour, Plenoil, Petroprix and Ballenoil have also managed to increase their market share by a few tenths, despite having many fewer stations available.

But, in addition to reaching new customers who want or need to opt for low-cost fuels, Cepsa will also use Ballenoil as a laboratory for what is to come. The agreement, the oil company assures, “will progressively strengthen the offer of electric charging points and will incorporate the sale of biofuels”.

