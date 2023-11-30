Suara.com – The Polling Institute is again holding a survey of the electability of presidential and vice presidential candidates (presidential and vice presidential candidates) in the period 15 November to 17 November 2023.

As a result, the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming pair was ahead with 43.2 percent, followed by Anies-Muhaimin with 24.3 percent. Meanwhile, the Ganja Pranowo-Mahfud MD pair was only 24.1 percent, while 8.4 percent did not answer.

“Ganjar-Mahfud has experienced a decline,” said Polling Institute researcher Kennedy Muslim, Thursday (30/11/2023).

The downward trend for the Ganjar-Mahfud pair is starting to be seen from two survey results conducted by the Polling Institute, namely on 1-3 October 2023 and 25-28 October 2023.

Based on the survey results, in early October 29.1 percent of respondents chose the Ganjar-Mahfud pair, then it fell slightly towards the end of October to 29 percent and fell the most in the period 15-17 November 2023 to 24.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Anies-Muhaimin pair tends to experience an upward trend, namely from initially 19.1 percent on 1-3 October 2023 then rising to 20.2 percent at the end of October and finally 24.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair experienced a fluctuating trend even though they were in first place. This can be seen in the survey results for the period 1-3 October 2023, namely 37.8 percent and then fell in the survey at the end of October to 36.2 percent and finally rose again significantly by 7 percent to 43.2 percent.

In conducting a survey in the period 15-17 November 2023, the Polling Institute determined that respondents were aged 17 years or over or were married and had a telephone.

The sample selection was carried out using the random digit dialing (RDD) method, namely a technique for selecting samples through a random telephone number generation process.

The total sample of respondents was 1,496 people who were randomly selected, validated and screened with an estimated margin of error of ± 2.6 percent at a confidence level of 95 percent.