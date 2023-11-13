Suara.com – Candidate for TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto emphasized that if he is elected TNI Commander, he will emphasize to TNI soldiers not to be arrogant.

Agus Subiyanto admitted that he was reluctant to see TNI soldiers acting arrogantly to the point of misusing weapons and ammunition. Especially if soldiers hurt people’s hearts.

“If the state, people and government will give me the trust and confidence to take the reins of leadership of the TNI, then under my leadership as TNI Commander, I will emphasize to all soldiers never to be arrogance and not to misuse the weapons and ammunition they have “it can hurt, hurt people’s hearts,” said Agus in his presentation during the fit and proper test at Commission I DPR, Monday (13/11/2023).

In response, Chairman of Commission I DPR Meutya Hafid responded. He views that the arrogance of TNI soldiers needs special emphasis.

“Firstly, all TNI soldiers must never commit acts of arrogance, must not misuse weapons that can hurt the hearts and hurt the people and must be the shield and protector of the people because the TNI was born and grew from the people for the people,” said Meutya.