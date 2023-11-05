In Bergamo, another great performance from the Turk who completed 95% of his passes. At the Nerazzurri he scored 10 out of 10 penalties, and is increasingly at the center of the team

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 5 – MILAN

If Lautaro Martinez is the striker of league leaders Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu is the brains of the team. Not just the playmaker, meaning that he plays in front of the defense and dictates the timing of the maneuver. When the Turk… works, the Nerazzurri change pace and start to grind down the game and their opponents. The defeat against Sassuolo and the draw against Bologna, the two slowdowns before the break at San Siro, seem light years away given that against Torino, Salzburg, Roma and Atalanta, Inzaghi’s men didn’t miss a beat . And it is no coincidence that Hakan scored in 3 of these 4 matches, as well as hitting the crossbar against the Giallorossi, in the only match in which he was left without a goal.

LEADER

—

Calhanoglu had also done well in his first season at Inter, in 2021-22 in which he acted as a midfielder because the starting playmaker was Brozovic. However, he showed his best from last season onwards, when the Croatian’s long injury allowed him to establish himself as the fulcrum of the midfield, with Barella and Mkhitaryan on either side of him. The performance of the number 20 removed the management’s last doubts about the sale of “Epic”, who still had a contract until 2026, but who had “exhausted” his Nerazzurri experience thanks to the deteriorated relationships with part of the dressing room and management . Despite a past at Milan, he is one of the idols of the Nerazzurri’s Curva Nord as well as one of Simone Inzaghi’s irreplaceable players. In a 2023-24 that has been applaudable so far, he has already scored 5 goals and has missed only one match, due to injury on the Real Sociedad pitch. In short, Calha is at the center of the Inter world. The leader.

INFALLIBLE rigorist

—

Yesterday was the tenth penalty taken since he joined Inter: he has scored them all. Implacable. Since he has been in Italy, considering his experience at Milan, he has converted 13 penalties out of 13. He missed one with his national team last June 19th, in the victory against Wales. The last failure with a club, however, dates back to 18 November 2016 when he wore the Bayer Leverkusen shirt (KO against Leipzig 3-2). Yesterday’s 1-0 penalty, however, not only transformed it, but also brought it about since it was he who designed a pass from PlayStation for the insertion of Darmian, knocked out by Musso. And it was he (with 95% accuracy in his passes: 73 correct out of 77) who managed a team that suffered a bit after Scamacca’s 2-1, but never lost its bearings.

what we wanted

—

Compared to last year, Asllani is having a few more chances and is taking advantage of them: he plays more often, even if he practically always comes off the bench, and he often does important things on the pitch. Calha, however, is Calha: absolutely irreplaceable. Inzaghi doesn’t want to give up on him because he knows that he is capable of transforming the team, of giving it security and personality. On social media last night, Hakan spoke as a leader: “We got what we wanted: the three points.” Few words, but clear for the midfielder who will have welcomed his former team’s home defeat against Udinese with a smile on his lips. Now Milan are 6 points away. The scudetto is still far away, but the path taken is the right one. Calhanoglu is leading in the direction of… the second star.

November 5 – 12.58pm

