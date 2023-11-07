The former Italian goalkeeper gave an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, focusing on the moment of the Danish striker

Gennaro Iezzo, coach, gave an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Napoli lack the self-esteem they had last year, the desire to achieve results and perhaps they also lack that pinch of naivety that I saw. When there are fluctuating performances, self-esteem is lacking. Last year Napoli took to the pitch without fear and people expect this to happen again this year, but precisely because you are Italian champions it is difficult to repeat yourself. Lindstrom? Technically he is very strong, he is someone who would give a big hand to the team, but I also understand Garcia who finds it difficult to deploy him because there are players who are doing too well.”