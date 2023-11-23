One week after starting COP28 in Dubai, comes an important warning to the fossil fuel and oil industries from the International Energy Agency. According to the IEA they are faced with a crucial “moment of truth“. In short, the sector must choose whether to contribute to climate crisis or “becoming part of the solution”.

The Agency’s director, Fatih Birol, said that “the inconvenient truth the industry must grapple with is that successful clean energy transitions require much lower demand for oil and gas, which means reducing operations oil and gas industries over time, do not expand them. There is no way around this.”

The oil & gas industry faces a moment of truth at #COP28 It must choose: keep fueling the climate crisis or embrace the shift to clean energy. Today, its efforts aren't encouraging. It accounts for under 1% of global clean energy investment.

Last year, fossil fuel companies were responsible for just 1% of global investments in renewable energy. The $800 billion currently invested annually in the oil and gas sector is double what is required in 2030 on a path to limit warming to 1.5°C.

The report, called “The Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transitions” analyzes the implications and opportunities for the sector that would derive from a greater international commitment to achieve energy and climate objectives. Published ahead of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the special report outlines what the global oil and gas sector should do to align its activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Fossils: Global oil and gas demand will peak in 2030

According to the IEA’s latest projections, even with current policies, global demand for oil and gas is set to reach peak by 2030. Stronger action to address climate change would involve a sharp decline in demand of both fuels. If governments fully met their national energy and climate commitments, demand would fall by 45% from its current level by 2050. On a path to achieving net zero emissions by the middle of the century needed to maintain the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, oil and gas use would decline by more than 75% by 2050.

The oil and gas sector – which provides more than half of the global energy supply and employs nearly 12 million workers worldwide – has played a marginal role in the transition to a clean energy system. Oil and gas companies currently account for just 1% of clean energy investments globally – and the 60% of these comes from alone four companies.

In response to the publication of the International Energy Agency report, Kaisa Kosonen, Policy Coordinator of Greenpeace International, said:

“This IEA report shows that if governments continue to stand still and let every oil company try to be the last one standing, then we all lose. Industry self-regulation leads to collective disaster, so the truth moment of truth will come at this year’s climate summit, when governments will have the chance to agree to make fossil fuels history, fairly and quickly. Every new fossil fuel project violates the heating limit of 1.5°C provided for by the Paris Agreement.

So, if you signed the Agreement, stop opening new oil and gas fields and coal plants and start a managed transition to clean, renewable energy. It should be that simple. Those who polluted and profited most must be held accountable and financially support the most vulnerable people, communities and countries in their transition to clean, renewable energy.