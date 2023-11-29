Suara.com – Dangdut music never runs out of talented talents. Now a new dandut singer has emerged named Tya Permata, who has just released her first single entitled “Too Long to Bobo Alone”.

Tya Permata is a singer who has a lot of experience performing on stage. Apart from honing his vocals, this experience also made him more confident when recording.

“Thank God, during my experience there were no significant problems. Everything was made easy and smooth,” said Tya Permata to journalists in Jakarta, recently.

As the title suggests, the song “Too Long to Bobo Alone” tells the story of a wife who has a husband, but rarely comes home. This makes the wife feel lonely.

“So the wife feels lonely, it becomes a household relationship because her husband rarely comes home for no apparent reason so the wife feels her husband is bored with her,” said Tya.

When offered this song by DJ Rimmo as the creator, Tya Permata admitted that it immediately clicked. Moreover, he honestly admitted that he had experienced this story himself.

Tya Permata (Instagram)

“It really relates to my real life. So when I was offered this song, I immediately wanted it. So when I sang this I really felt it,” added Tya.

“Too Long Bobo Alone” is a dangdut song packed with touches of pop music and house music. This makes the song sound fresher and is liked by various groups, especially young people.

Meanwhile, Tya Permata admitted that she loved music since childhood. He likes all types, including dangdut. Even Tya without hesitation calls Lesti Kejora her idol.

“I idolize Lesti Kejora, my voice is really melodious. It’s extraordinary, I hope her good fortune is contagious,” said Lesti.

Not only does she hope for a similar fate, Tya Permata also hopes that one day she can collaborate with Rizky Billar’s wife.

“If there is an opportunity, I really want to. It would also be an honor if we could collaborate together,” he said.