Get ready for exciting news! After years of legal wrangling and speculation, a beloved 80s sci-fi series is about to return.

Rob Grant, co-creator of the iconic science fiction series Red Dwarf, announced that they are working on a prequel that promises to revive the magic of this beloved comedy in the purest Star Trek style. The prequel will be titled Enano Roja: Titan and will not follow the plot of the last episodes that premiered in 2017, but rather the story will focus on previous moments.

The announcement was made as part of the BFI’s Comedy Time Travel Special, an industry event celebrating time travel narratives in film and television. Although some crucial details about the prequel are still being kept secret, Rob Grant shared his enthusiasm for the project and made it clear that they are committed to keeping the essence of the original episodes alive in this new installment.

They have resolved the issue of rights.

The news of the return of this science fiction series comes after a long dispute over the rights between the original creators, Rob Grant and Doug Naylor. However, earlier this year, the dispute was resolved, allowing the long-awaited prequel to be developed. This agreement not only paves the way for new projects related to the Red Dwarf universe, but also opens the possibility of collaborating with the original cast of the 80s series and other relevant partners.

Co-creator Doug Naylor acknowledged that one of the biggest challenges will be coordinating the busy schedules of the original cast members, but he was optimistic about the possibility of the prequel becoming a reality.

What is it about?

Red Dwarf (Red Dwarf) science fiction series

Red Dwarf was first introduced in 1988 and captivated viewers with its unique blend of science fiction and comedy. The series takes place on the mining spaceship of the same name and follows the adventures of a rather peculiar crew, which includes the last living human being, a hologram of his deceased bunkmate, an organism evolved from the ship’s cat, and a robot.

The prequel promises to bring back the magic of this iconic sci-fi series, and possibly attract a new generation of fans with its humor. Although there are still many unknowns surrounding the plot and cast, one thing is certain: the legendary spaceship lives on.

Fuente RT.