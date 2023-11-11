The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland, famous for its dreamlike images, with an extensive lagoon of milky blue water that opens in the middle of a lava field with Mount Þorbjörn in the background, has not opened today. Not even yesterday. Not even the day before yesterday. In fact, it has been closed for several days and does not plan to open until Thursday of next week. And that’s with luck. The reason: perhaps the baths in their peaceful spas and luxury hotels are relaxing, but not enough for you to visit them to ignore the hundreds of earthquakes that are shaking the area. And yes, hundreds is literal.

The worst thing, however, is not the tremors.

The country’s authorities fear that they are the prelude to a volcanic eruption, which has forced a preventive evacuation and declaring a state of emergency.

A cluster of earthquakes. The ground is shaking on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland. And with astonishing frequency. The Guardian specifies that since the end of October the region has recorded no more and no less than 24,000 earthquakes, a figure that is known precisely thanks to measurements by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO). If the figure is staggering, the count of the last few days is even more so. In one of its latest updates, posted yesterday, the Icelandic observatory reported 800 earthquakes in a matter of hours.

“Earlier today a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred near Sýlingarfell, west of Sundhnjúkagígar. A dense swarm of earthquakes began around 7 a.m. this morning in the same area, and about 800 have been recorded since midnight,” details the IMO in a notice posted on its page yesterday at two in the afternoon. The record includes 9 tremors with a magnitude greater than 3 and at a depth of around five kilometers, although the agency clarifies that in recent hours other more superficial ones have been noted and it predicts earthquakes of up to M5.5.









With an eye on the future. More than the historical record, what most interests Icelanders and seismologists is what can happen from now on. The IMO acknowledged on Friday that “there is a possibility of larger earthquakes” than those recorded so far, and warned: “This sequence of events could lead to an eruption.” The authorities have already made a move.

Civil Protection has been in charge of evacuating Grindavíkurbær while the National Guard has declared a state of emergency. The decision, they clarify, is made due to the “considerable displacement” and magma tunnel that is forming “and could open”, but the authorities also insist that there is “no imminent danger”: the evacuation of Grindavík is “preventive” “.





Earthquakes recorded by the IMO on November 10 (until 6:48 p.m.).

Indications, but not certainties. At least for now, the IMO acknowledges that it cannot determine precisely whether the magma could reach the surface and, if so, where it would do so. “Based on how seismic activity has evolved, together with the results of GPS measurements, there is a possibility that a magma intrusion has spread under Grindavík,” the agency clarifies.

It does specify that the amount of magma is “significantly greater than that observed in the largest magma intrusions associated with the eruptions at Fagradalsfjall”, a volcano that erupted in March two years ago.

“Significant changes”. Fagradalsfjall is located on the Reykjanes peninsula. The IMO now states that “significant changes” have been recorded in seismic activity near Sundhnjúkagígar, north of the fishing town of Grindavík, in the same region of southwestern Iceland. About 4,000 people reside in the town. In recent years Reykjanes has suffered three eruptions: the one in March 2021, followed by others in August 2022 and last July.

“The indications that can now be seen in Sundhnjúkagígar are similar to those observed on the eve of the first eruption in Fagradalsfjall in 2021 and are very similar to the seismic activity that was measured approximately a month before that eruption. The most likely scenario now , taking into account the activity that culminated in the beginning of the eruption on March 19, 2021, is that the magma takes several days — instead of hours — to reach the surface,” IMO clarifies.

Images: Wikipedia (Berserkur) and IMO

