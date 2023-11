IceBear causes nuisance in the vicinity of the company and the court may uphold the penalty imposed to avert that danger. According to the court in Zwolle, there is no urgent interest in suspending the penalty. With this measure, Steenwijkerland wants to force the company to take action against the formaldehyde emissions that were previously detected during measurements. According to legal standards, the company is not allowed to emit formaldehyde fumes at all.