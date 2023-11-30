Haaksbergen and Winterswijk started with a lead over the northern ice clubs in Friesland, Groningen and Drenthe. Van der Meijde: “We had cold conditions here earlier than in the north of the country. But they overtook us there last night. North and South Laren, Burgum and Veenoord had five degrees of frost, while we were stuck at two degrees below zero. Then the ice formation is not optimal. And during the night the temperature rose, it even became warmer. Yes, we have lost the lead.”