Palestine asks the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the massacre in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) dared to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Now, the ICC’s courage is being questioned in the military massacre of Palestinians in Gaza Israel under the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the case of the Ukraine war, Putin and related Russian officials were accused of committing war crimes in the form of transferring Ukrainian children in areas controlled by Moscow forces to Russian territory.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a number of world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, consider Israel’s military actions to be categorized as war crimes.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday asked the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the ongoing war of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“The ICC should issue arrest warrants for criminals as a preventive measure to stop the killing machine,” Shtayyeh said at a Palestinian Cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“I salute the countries that will submit referrals to the ICC to prosecute criminals,” he added, without providing further details, as quoted from Anadolu, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

The Palestinian prime minister then called for action to stop Israeli aggression that has turned the Gaza Strip into a valley of blood.

The Israeli military has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

To date, more than 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,800 children, have died in Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is almost 1,600 people.

Apart from the large number of casualties and massive displacement, supplies of basic necessities for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are running low due to the Israeli siege.

