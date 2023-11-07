What matters, speaking of Milan, is that Ibrahimovic is significantly getting closer to his ‘homecoming’, to that club that he loves so much and for which he scored 93 goals in 163 games in five and a half years as a footballer. An expectation that Zlatan himself struggles to keep ‘under cover’, given what he has just published on his accounts social officials.

“Tic tac tic tac”, wrote Ibrahimovic in a caption accompanying a photo of himself with a concentrated look towards new goals and ambitious objectives. These are also colored with strong red and black hues. It’s just a matter of understanding what role Ibrahimovic can have in Milan Giorgio Furlani e Geoffrey Moncada. But there no longer seem to be any doubts about his return. Not even from Ibra himself. READ ALSO: Milan transfer market, crackling January: these shocks expected >>>

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Milan world without missing any updates, stay connected to Pianetamilan to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.

November 7, 2023 (changed November 7, 2023 | 10:27)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED