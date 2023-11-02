The proceeds of his company Unknown – which owns the rights to his first and last name – are down compared to 2021. His total assets are still estimated at 167 million euros, but he claims they are 460 million

Zlatan “Unknown”, Zlatan Unknown: is the name of the main company of the big business around Ibrahimovic. An ironic name, given his fame, but also a name that is not entirely wrong because Ibra has always done everything to protect his secrets as a businessman. Now that the figures for 2022 have just come out, however, it seems that business is going quite badly. Revenue at parent company Unknown fell 28.6% to 5.8 million euros. And the net profit, after taxes, is only half compared to 2021 and reaches 1.5 million.

In the interview with English journalist Piers Morgan for his program “Uncensored”, Ibrahimovic also spoke about money, saying that it is not important to him and that it often creates problems. He grew up in a poor family, but claims that wealth does not always bring happiness. “Money creates stress, even within families. The more money you have, the more stress you feel. I experienced both things, I grew up without money, dad earned 1,000 euros a month. But we were fine. As long as the money is enough to pay the bills,” Zlatan said in the interview. In the meantime, his name continues to earn him a lot of money. The Unknown group owns the rights to his first and last name, and 60% of Unknown’s money comes from advertising and merchandising. Ibra also continues to promote his Padel Zenter, even if padel in Sweden is no longer as fashionable as it was a few years ago, when there was a huge boom in facilities during the pandemic. Now many are closing. Zlatan holds firm, even with the Padel Zenter in Milan, but the difficulties are objective.

In fact, in the Padel Zenter balance sheet we read that “the development is negative and the management follows everything carefully to try to minimize losses”. Among Zlatan’s most important investments are all his properties, various properties around the world. Stockholm, Milan, New York, Miami, Åre and other places. Zlatan, in the most chic area of ​​Stockholm – Östermalm – owns two buildings which last year brought him 29,000 euros in rent. Small change for him but, as they say in Sweden: “Many small rivers become a sea”. According to the finance newspaper Dagens Industri, Ibra is also a partner in various Italian companies and in the Validio company, which deals with AI, artificial intelligence. An investment for the future according to Ibrahimovic’s advisors. He is also a partner in Storage365 and Challengermode, an e-sports platform. And he remains a minority member of Hammarby, even if he will never play there, as the fans of the historic Stockholm club had dreamed of a few years ago.

Z’s clothes and perfumes were never a big success, the fashion business never caught on. But even if all the roses of Ibra’s business are not blooming, he can certainly sleep peacefully. His total assets are estimated at around 2 billion crowns, i.e. around 167 million euros. However, Ibrahimovic, again in the interview with Piers Morgan, claimed that the correct figure for his fortune would be 5.5 billion crowns, or 460 million euros. “But I don’t care,” repeats Zlatan. Which he explains: “Money makes your life easy but I don’t think it brings happiness. Happiness is made up of moments. I was super happy when I signed for Barcelona, ​​it was my dream and then it became my nightmare. Life is like this, made up of moments.”

