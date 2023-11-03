RedBird’s number one is about to return to Italy and an acceleration of Zlatan’s return to the club’s organization is expected: here is the position being studied for the Swedish totem

It is not mandatory to meet in person at the hotel to carry on a dialogue, but looking each other in the eye certainly helps. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gerry Cardinale have already done it a month and a half ago and soon – very soon – they could repeat. The opportunity is offered by the announced presence of the RedBird number one in Milan for the match against PSG. A gala evening, his Diavolo on the European showcase and in search of a victory to stay alive in group F, certainly, but also a stay in Milan during which to fill the agenda with Rossoneri things. Ibra, together with the stadium in San Donato, is one of those points underlined with the highlighter.