An event like Ibai Llanos’ Evenings of the Year doesn’t come cheap, but the streamer has put figures on the first two editions.

Ibai Llanos is one of the streamers most popular on the planet thanks to their ability to capitalize on each project they embark on in fascinating ways, whether it be the hyped King’s League or the event at hand today: the evening of the year.

These boxing events were born in 2021 in a relatively modest way, since they were far from being the macro event that the third edition, held in 2023, became.

Ibai has seen his baby grow in form and, of course, also in costs: more fights, more time, bigger spaces and more guest artists.

If you have ever wondered how much it costs the streamer, and the sponsors, to put on an Evening of the Year, Ibai himself has revealed costs, at least for the first two editions.

Ibai’s Evening of the Year: a monster that continues to grow

The streamer began by commenting on the “reduced” cost of the first edition of the Evening of the year, held in Barcelona in spring 2021. The Bilbao native highlights that a sum was paid to each boxer and that the general costs amounted to about 100.000 euros.

Growing ahead of the Year II Evening, which took place in Badalona at the beginning of summer 2022, the little guy grew, so the capital investment was around 3 million eurossomething the promoters were more than happy to pay off.

Ibai does not reveal specific costs of the Year III Evening, held in 2023 at the Civitas Metropolitan of Madridbut it does stand out that, seeing that the original payment formula for the participants did not end up working, they chose to negotiate with each boxer separately.

It was an investment well made, no matter how much the sum amounted to: the Evening of the Year III broke the Twitch viewer record with nearly 3 and a half million viewers and sold out all the tickets at the Metropolitano. Will Ibai raise the bar in the fourth edition?