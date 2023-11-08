A tone or two below the enthusiasm, “down to earth” because “anyway I haven’t run for four years”. Andrea Iannone met the journalists in a Milanese restaurant and, after the light lunch, Milanese risotto as a first course and then sea bass with vegetables and roasted potatoes, he faced a series of one-to-one interviews.

Iannone appeared happy to be back on the bike: “In the first lap I felt like a child who had done a mischief.” At the same time he faced the press by staying away from the proclamations, just trying to enjoy the bike: “Jerez gives me the pleasure of riding a racing bike again, sensations that only in this way can you experience”.

On the first day of testing and the return to the bike: “I felt I had regained automatisms, I was starting to feel like a rider again, at 11 and 12, fast corners, I said cool!, I felt I had done it well, fast, I was excited, what a crossing! I was really having fun!”.

In these four years have you always thought about returning? “I’ve never had a fixed obsession… I’ve never said I’ll never go back or come back. It’s something that came naturally. I don’t like to put pressure on things, I like things to happen naturally. So it was”.