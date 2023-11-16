IAAPA Expo 2023, the largest fair for amusement parks and roller coasters, presents amazing new features: this will be the attractions of the future announced in Orlando.

This week the IAAPA Expo (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions), the most important annual convention in the amusement park industry.

It’s something like the “E3 roller coasterss”, where the largest attractions and parks companies present their new features and innovations.

A good question you may have is, how do you organize an exhibit for something as big as rides and roller coasters? Mockups, 3D animations? Also, but above all one thing: trains.

If you like trains, the IAAPA Expo is the place to be, as we see in these photos from Attractions Magazine. The companies carried the trains of the most anticipated roller coasters under tarpaulins and raised them to the applause and cheers of journalists and professionals in attendance.

This one here is the one from Falcon’s Flightthe new roller coaster from the Intamin company that is being built right now in Six Flags Qiddiyaa theme park in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert.

In the clip you can see the exclamations of amazement at the elegant train, with its aerodynamic peak… and windshield. Because?

Because it will be the highest and fastest roller coaster in the world: it will fall from 195 meters high at 250 km/h. Also the longest: more than 4 kilometers of track (currently, the record is 2 and a half kilometers). An atrocity.

This will be the roller coasters and attractions of the future

Hundreds of exhibitors brought their products to the fair, dedicated to professionals (presenting technologies, negotiating sales…) but which, for amusement park fans, represents a very interesting look at the future (or possible future) of parks. .

For example, at this fair the first model roller coaster was presented “Axis Coaster“, a madness created by S&S Worldwide that mixes roller coaster with the typical fairground of a rotating arm.

As you can see in that video recorded “off-TV” from the showfloor, a Axis Coaster It has trains hanging from the track whose seats can rotate 360ºturning you upside down or on your side regardless of which direction the roller coaster is going.

Videos of the prototype of this roller coaster have existed for years, but at this IAAPA it has been confirmed that the first model will be themed with Transformers from Hasbro and will also come… to Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Not just roller coasters: Interneta company that also created Batman: Gotham City Escape in Parque Warner, has presented another futuristic attraction, which seems taken from a game like Park Beyond: the “Hubless Wheel”, a noria reinvented that does not have an axis.

This wheel, designed to optimize space, allows the entire center of the circle to be left free (for example, other roller coasters could pass through it)… which wouldn’t even have to be a circle.

This product has been presented at this fair, and now fair attendees will be able to “bid” on it: that is what IAAPA is all about, presenting the most innovative attractions and mountains that will amaze visitors in the future.