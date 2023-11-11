When Nereida finished her performance in the Assaults, as during her entire performance, Antonio Orozco was unable to hold back his tears.

Some “real” tears, full of emotion, she doesn’t know what’s happening, but something happens every time Nereida sings. But, especially, when the talent performed I have nothing by Alejandro Sanz.

For this reason, Orozco did something not very orthodox but necessary. While Nereida rehearsed for the Assaults, the coach recorded a few seconds to send to Alejandro Sanz, the author of the song.

And Alejandro Sanz has responded with a voice note addressed to the talent herself that the coach has reproduced on the set. “You have made my hair goosebumps,” the artist begins, and then continues saying that Nereida sings very beautifully.

But the praise has not stopped from Alejandro: “If I ever wrote this song for anything, it was to hear it in your voice.” The artist’s words leave Nereida hallucinating, unable to believe what she was hearing.

Sanz said goodbye to the talent, wishing that the three of them would get together so he could listen to her once again. Nereida could not be more grateful for Orozco's detail and Alejandro's words.