Ángel Cristo has managed to convince Bárbara Rey to participate in the circus. After several misunderstandings, the young woman accepts the tamer’s proposal. Together they will put on a great show that will be broadcast by TVE.

Bárbara and Ángel gave a press conference attended by the media from all over the country. The couple has announced this show and they have had good words with each other: “Barbara is a great artist,” says the trainer.

One of the journalists asks Barbara about her love life, since the young woman is not known to have any formal partner: “I suppose that a single, working woman like me, well, men get nervous about that, but I think that You should ask them the question,” he adds.

The truth is that Ángel and Bárbara make a good couple, so it is not surprising that another journalist asks them about a possible love relationship between the two: “Between Ángel and I there is only a beautiful friendship,” he points out.

“Would you let yourself be tamed by a man like Ángel Cristo?” Mariñas throws into the air before the press conference ends.

Barbara responds without fear: “I am a free woman, and like any free woman, I would never allow myself to be tamed by any man, no matter how powerful that man is.” The young woman has just sent a hidden message, but no one can imagine to whom. It is aimed.

“Ángel is a true gentleman and any woman could fall in love with him, without the need, of course, to have to be tamed,” he adds to his words.

The truth is that Bárbara has gotten tired, the young woman becomes aware that she continues to be the second course for all the men who court her, from Paquirri to the King.

Fed up with this neglect, with always being the other, Barbara decides to settle scores with both of them and launch a challenge to the monarch.