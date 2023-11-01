Ahmet grows closer to young Eren every day. He began to see it with different eyes when Ömer saved Yasmin from almost certain death. From that moment on, Ahmet began to accept him and make a place in his heart as he promised his mother, Mrs. Sevgi.

This approach caught Asiye’s brother by surprise, and he began to get excited that his biological father would begin to love him. Ahmet began to worry about him, he brought them coal so that his son and his sisters wouldn’t be cold and he even… told them that he is going to buy them a house!

Furthermore, the businessman does not want his son to work at the club anymore and will give him money every month so that they can live comfortably and without worries.

On the other hand, the businessman has begun to spend more time with Ömer and together they discover that they share a great hobby: music. Their approach is so great that Ahmet asks his son when he is going to call him dad.

Ahmet then takes a step and tells his family an important decision: he is going to recognize him as his biological son. “Ömer is officially going to be part of this family.” This decision falls like a bucket of cold water for Sarp and Sevval who tell Ahmet, full of rage, that they are not going to allow it. How far will they be willing to go?

