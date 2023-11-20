Yekta is increasingly afraid of what Ömer may do. He believes that he is a dangerous man, who hides many things, and has been very surprised to discover that he is behind Ilgaz’s arrest. He also participated in the trap to harm him, but he believes that this plan has gotten completely out of Ömer’s hands.

Furthermore, he has been totally shocked by news that he was not expecting. The young man’s mother has confessed that his son Ömer is dead so they realize… that he has lied to everyone!

Yekta, very worried, tells Ceylin that maybe Ömer is not even his son and regrets having given him everything and the power to destroy him: “I have created a monster with my own hands.”

The lawyer also shows him other evidence that could show that his son is behind everything that is happening to prosecutor Kaya: “Ömer is a black hole capable of swallowing us all.”

Yekta swears to Ceylin that he will not stop until he unmasks him and that he will bring him evidence to exonerate Ilgaz. Will they become allies? Will Ceylin accept her proposal?

