Alaa Zaher Ahmed (inset), a medical student at the Islamic University in Gaza who was a victim of Israeli bombing. Photo/Newsweek/REUTERS

GAZA – Alaa Zaher Ahmed is a third year medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza. He is one of the few Palestinians who survived the brutal Zionist military bombing Israel in that region.

The student shared her grief in a heartbreaking article. He survived, but his family members died buried in the rubble of buildings in Gaza.

The following is Alaa Zaher Ahmed’s story published by Newsweek.

My head was throbbing and my nose was filled with the sharp smell of explosives. My lungs inhaled the bitter dust of debris as darkness enveloped me.

The last thing I remember on October 10 was designing a pink poster for a breast cancer awareness campaign at my medical college, where I was a third-year student.

Suddenly, at around 4:00 p.m., the window started shaking and the pink color turned black.

I didn’t understand yet that Israeli warplanes had bombed my house in Khan Yunis. All I knew was that my legs were pinned, blood was streaming down my face, and there was barely enough oxygen to breathe.

I started screaming and pounding on the chunks of concrete above me.

“I heard a knock!” a muffled voice called. A small hole above me cleared and hands pulled me out of the wreckage. Bruised and scratched, with a head wound, but still alive.

I spent the night in the hospital praying that my mother, my sister; Reem, brother; Bilal, and Bilal’s three year old son; Mohammed, also survived.