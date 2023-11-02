Inter’s prodigy, he had been living as an illegal immigrant since 2018 and has now finally been recognized as a victim of human trafficking: “I had given my heart to people who betrayed me. I’m 27 years old but I believe in myself, I can do it. And when Mancini called me…”

A beautiful goal, in the ninetieth minute, 16 digits long: those of the tax code that the Piacenza police station issued to Alassane Traoré yesterday, recognizing him as a victim of human trafficking. Since 2018 he had been living in Italy as an irregular immigrant, at risk of expulsion, and now he has a residence permit at least until the additional time with the territorial commission. The name will mean little to the fans, but everyone remembers this boy as Assane Gnoukouri, the surprise player for Mancini’s Inter in 2015. Starter in the derby, clean and gritty playmaking. Only then within a few months he goes on loan to Udine and they find a heart condition, he returns to Milan for treatment and after a while they tell him that the documents with which he went to the national team and toured half the world are waste paper .

the world on top of you

In 2017, the Parma flying squad arrested three people, accusing them of aiding immigration and forgery for the illegal entry of young footballers into the country: among these were the agent who brought him here from the Ivory Coast and his adoptive father. They would have made him come to Italy, essentially, passing him off as the son of an Ivorian citizen already resident in the country. Suddenly Gnoukouri is no longer Gnoukouri, the world around him crumbles. Now he is fighting to start again, trying to get back if not San Siro at least a right place with the right cards in a world that struggles to call him by name. With the help of the lawyer Michela Cucchetti he has taken the first step and is regularly on our soil, in the next few days he will have a medical examination and will understand if at 27 years old his heart is fine. Meanwhile he beats with happiness, and that’s no small thing.

Let’s start from the beginning, in 2013. You play as a child in Ivory Coast, one day an agent comes and…

“And he asks me if I want to go and play in Italy. He tells me that there are no problems, that I would have gone to school like any other boy. I live with my mother, who has never gone to school, and six brothers, they talk to she and she’s happy to be able to give me this opportunity. I dreamed of being a footballer, what could I say? I go on trial at Marseille, I play in the amateurs at Marano, near Vicenza, then they take me to Inter and they take me”

It seems like the beginning of a beautiful story. Then between Udine and Milan in a few months everything changes.

“They tell me that the documents are fake, but I didn’t make the fake. I had a passport with Gnoukouri written on it issued by the embassy. Mr. Gnoukouri, who had adopted me, told me that everything was fine and then he didn’t. ‘I heard more. When I signed the first contract with Inter he and the agent promised that they would send the money to my mother to buy a house, but it wasn’t true. If I asked they replied that it was Inter who didn’t pay I was perplexed, I didn’t understand, I found myself alone. And do you know what makes me angry?”

“That I have always put my heart into it. I gave it to my agent, because I trusted him. I gave it to my adoptive father: I lost mine as a child and I treated him like a true parent. I gave it to Inter, I always worked hard and never made a mess. I thought I had a family around me, but instead it was just business.”

How was life at Pinetina? Who did you bond with the most?

“Kondogbia, Brozovic, Perisic, very good guys. But my greatest friend was Biabiany, I knew him before.”

Mancini saw the future in you, you know?

“The coach gave me real trust, this was the thing I liked. He had a squad with many strong players, but he looked me in the eye and chose me.”

He also chose her to play in a derby as a starter.

“And who can forget it. We play on Sunday evening, in the morning we do the finishing touches and he catches me just before the shower. ‘You’re playing tonight’, he says. ‘Me?’. ‘Yes. You’re not afraid, are you?’. ‘ Of course not.” Obviously I have a lot of fear, but I tell myself that if you want to play football you can’t afford fear. So I get dressed and call my mother, in the Ivory Coast: ‘Pray for me, if I’m wrong this time they send me back down. I have to play a match that the whole world will see.’ And she: ‘You don’t need to tell me, I already pray for you every day.’ It calms me down, so I go on the pitch and play well. The coach there understands that I’m not really afraid, and he also starts me against Roma, where in my opinion I did even better.”

In your darkest moments, who was closest to you in football?

“Franck Kessie, we are like brothers. I have known him since before arriving in Milan, we ate together, we gave each other advice, I went to visit him in Bergamo, he is always ready to lend me a hand as I am for him. And then Stefano Vecchi, the “Inter Primavera coach, he treated me like a son and never left me alone. It’s not a question of money or help: in a world where many smile at you and then disappear, Stefano answers me if I write to him, if I have If you need to talk to someone, he’s there. I’ve always told him that sooner or later I’ll be back on the pitch.”

Do you really believe it? He is 27 years old and played his last match in 2016.

“I trust myself and I believe in God, I know I will do it. I train, I’m fine, football is my job, what I’ve always done and I have to start again, I want to help my family and make one too. I want give my mother a nice home, I want to take her to Mecca, I want her to see me happy so she’s happy too.”

Imagine meeting little Traoré. What advice would you give him?

“To always pray and not to trust the wrong people. I would tell him to only trust his feet, which are good.”

