Bárbara Rey barely arrives at the TVE gala. Just at the moment when Ángel gave up on everything, the young woman appears like a star. The whole circus applauds, they were looking forward to seeing her in action.

The magician performs his magic trick in which he will make Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey disappear. To do this, both must get into a very narrow box, like in rehearsals.

Upon entering the box, and while the show continues, the tamer realizes that Barbara is not well: “I’m alone,” says María.

“You will never be alone again. “I want to stay with you forever,” confesses Ángel Cristo. There is a silence between them and before Barbara can answer, the signal sounds that it is time for them to disappear.

Minutes later, Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo finish the magic act, each appearing on one side of the circus until they come together and Bárbara Rey gives the answer that will change her life forever: “I do.”

Ángel smiles, Bárbara Rey too. They barely know each other, but the chemistry between them is undeniable and now they are about to take the most important step of their lives.