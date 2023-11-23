The Ángel Cristo circus gala is about to be broadcast on TVE. After her trip to Paris, Ángel decides to surprise the young woman and go look for her at the airport. Has love emerged between them?

After spending the night together, Bárbara decides to go see Juan Carlos I without forgetting the necklace he gave her. The star enters the palace and Juan Carlos I is waiting for her there: “I saw you on television, at the press conference with the tamer, you were beautiful,” she points out.

The actress thanks him: “You came out with the necklace that I gave you, the same one that I warned you not to wear in public, do I have to admit that gesture as a challenge?” asks Juan Carlos.

Bárbara tells him that it is not a challenge and gives him back the necklace that she gave him, something that Juan Carlos is not very happy about: “Are you leaving me?”

The king explains to her how important the image of the monarchy is and that he can give her whatever she asks: “Do you want a house so that we can see each other more comfortably? I’ll buy it for you. Do you want us to spend a weekend together in Rome? You will have it,” she notes.

“The only thing I can’t offer you is to be a wife and a mother, because that’s who she is,” says the king, looking at the painting with Queen Sofia.

Bárbara is clear: “You’re right, I want something that you will never be able to give me.” Juan Carlos tries to convince her, but María leaves the necklace and decides to leave: “María, you don’t leave it to a king,” says the monarch before she leaves.

Will it be the end of his story? Despite her pain, María has just taken a very important step: ending her relationship with a man she can never be with.