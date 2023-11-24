You may not want to spend 500 or 700 euros on a new phone or a TV but you may be wondering how to take advantage of Black Friday and if it is worth it. For less than 20 euros we can find very interesting purchases and we show you some of the best.

Amazon Smart Plug

El Amazon Smart Plug It is a smart plug that we can use in any home socket but that will allow us control from the application and greater control of the devices. Now you can get it at 50% compared to its usual price and it will cost you only 13 euros compared to the device’s usual recommended price of 24.99 euros.

You can use Alexa to control it with your voice and allows you to configure routines, turn it on or off remotely, etc.

smart bulbs

If we want to control the lights from our mobile phone, the TP-Link Tapo are LED bulbs with a WiFi connection and controllable from an application. we can choose among many different colors and now you can get a pack of two units at 60% off on Amazon.

Are compatible with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home and they allow you to control the lights from your phone, choose intensity or colors or configure bedtime routines or wake up in the morning with a gentle turn on of the lamp in your room.

Amazon Echo Pop

It is not worth less than 20 euros but you can buy it for only one euro more and at the best price. The Amazon Echo Pop is one of the speakers that you can get at a discount on Black Friday if you are looking for a cheap device at the best price. A smart Bluetooth speaker that works with Alexa and that will allow us to ask it for whatever we want. Voice commands with which you can listen to music but also know your routine for the day, your schedules or your agenda in addition to knowing what the temperature is or how your equipment looks.

Available in four different colors and with a modern design, the Amazon Echo Pop is one of the best options you can buy this Black Friday for 20 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite

Wireless Bluetooth headphones are another ‘must’ that never fails on Black Friday. For you or to give to whoever you want. And the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite are now almost 30% off and you can buy them for less than 17 euros.

Con twenty hours of autonomy and charging case included and with IPX4 resistance so you don’t worry about sweat or splashes.

Batteries

Something that is never missing at home or should be missing is batteries. For the TV remote control, for toys, for the air conditioning or heater remote control… We always need batteries and this Black Friday is one of the best things you can buy at a discount on Amazon for a limited time.

You can choose any format or brand and we will find great offers now for less than 20 euros in discount packs.

Hair dryer

If you want a hair dryer, waiting for Black Friday is a good option to save. This Remington model has a 40% discount and is usually around 30 euros but now you can buy it for only 18 if you want good power when you get out of the shower.

A hair dryer from one of the best brands in the sector, with two different speeds and three temperature options and a power of 2200W. It has a hook to hang it, a removable rear grille and includes a nozzle to dry your hair more precisely.

LCD writing tablet

It is one of the essentials in any house where there are children and now you can buy it almost half the price. The TEKFUN LCD is a perfect drawing tablet to give as a gift and that you can now get for only 16 euros. Available in various colors and different designs is perfect to take anywhere.

With 8.5 inches in total and the ability to write and delete more than 100,000 times to save paper and use as much as you want.

There are many Black Friday offers that we can find on Amazon and in other stores throughout the day and you can take a look at the ADSLZone compilation so you don’t miss the best ones.