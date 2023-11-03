The artist has bared her soul with Joaquín with whom she has reviewed the most important moments of her life, from her love relationships to the suffering after her divorce from Ángel Cristo.

Bárbara Rey has arrived stomping on Joaquín, the rookie standing on heels and boas, and has shown him how she steps on the rookie with panache as soon as he gets on stage.

The guest has been open about talking about love, declaring that “to know what you like, it is very important to experiment.” Regarding her relationships with women, Bárbara Rey has reviewed the night of love that she experienced with her friend Chelo García Cortés.

The star conquered very attractive men, among whom was the French actor Alain Delone, about whom she recalled the reasons why she decided to leave home after a night of passion.

Joaquín wanted to know all the prejudices that have persecuted the artist and the lies that have hurt her the most.

Among the relationships that have most marked Barbara Rey is her love story with the emeritus king to whom the star wanted to send a message in Joaquín, el rookie.

The actress has recalled with a great sense of humor what the beginnings of her relationship with Juan Carlos I were like, from the first call, in which Bárbara Rey came to ‘send the King to hell’ when she thought it was all a prank call until the first day he stepped foot in Zarzuela.

Bárbara Rey has opened up to Joaquín about whether she ever fell in love with the monarch and has given her version of Queen Sofia’s knowledge of infidelity.

After opening her heart to the Rookie, the star takes Joaquín Sánchez to receive an incredible masterclass from Poty,

Joaquín does everything he can to create a perfect choreography. During rehearsals, the former soccer player suffers an accident with the dancer that leaves Susana Saborido speechless when she sees it.

After practice, Joaquín enjoys a meal with Bárbara Rey’s children, Sofía and Ángel Cristo with whom he has spoken about the series Cristo y Rey or the actress’s relationship with Juan Carlos I.

Bárbara Rey’s children have shown all their support for their mother after what she suffered with her father Ángel Cristo and have valued her courage in telling her story.

The most magical moment for Joaquín, the rookie, has come in the former soccer player’s debut.

The feeling between Bárbara Rey and Joaquín has been evident throughout the program and with great elegance the star has put on a great show with her dance partner.

After the debut, Joaquín wanted to have a nice detail for Bárbara Rey. The Rookie has given the artist a bouquet of roses in gratitude for everything she has taught him during the program.