Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming platforms on the market, with millions of subscribers around the world. It is a very complete service that offers a wide variety of movies, series, documentaries and other content.

But this app has much more to offer, since it includes useful and hidden functions that very few people know about and that, when activated, they can improve your multimedia experience to the maximummaking it more comfortable and personalized.

Little-known features that will change the way you watch Netflix

Find movies and series by actor: One way to find interesting content is to search by actor. If you like the work of a performer, you can type her name in the search bar or see the cast of a production. This way, you will be able to access more content related to your favorite actors. Secret codes to discover hidden content: There is a way to access thousands of titles that you may not know about, just use the secret codes in your browser. These allow you to explore specific categories, such as romantic comedies, crime documentaries, or horror movies. You will be able to discover hidden gems that adapt to your tastes and preferences. Download content to view offline: If you want to watch your favorite movies and series without depending on the Internet connection, you can download them to your device to watch them whenever you want. Adjust your download settings based on your device’s available space and the quality you prefer. Request a series or movie that you would like to see on the platform: Would you like to watch something that’s not on Netflix? The service offers an option to ask them to add titles that catch your attention. Although they do not assure you that they will do it immediately, your request will help to know your preferences. Clear your viewing history: If you want to change the recommendations that Netflix offers you, you can delete your viewing history. To do this, go to your account page and select Activity, then click Delete all. Rate what you see: One way to improve your experience on the service is to rate the movies and series you watch. Thus, the platform will be able to suggest content that is more in line with your tastes. To rate, just press the thumb, like or dislike icon when you finish watching something. Customize subtitles: To change the subtitles on Netflix you can do it from your account page. There you will find the Subtitle Appearance option, where you can modify the size, color, font and background of the font, according to your preferences. Remove titles from Continue Watching: To prevent your Continue Watching section from being filled with titles that no longer interest you, you can easily delete them. You just have to log into your Netflix account from your TV or web browser and choose the shows you want to remove. This way you can keep your section up to date with what you really want to see. Reset progress of a series: If you want to rewatch a series from the beginning or repeat an episode, just restart your progress. Enter your viewing history, choose the episode you want and enjoy the series again as if it were the first time.

Netflix not only offers you quality content to stream, but also allows you to customize the way you enjoy your series, movies, documentaries, anime and find new recommendations.

These are some of the Netflix hidden features that you can take advantage of to optimize your experience in the service.