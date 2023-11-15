The awards ceremony of The Game Awards 2023 (whose lineup was presented a few days ago) is relatively far away: in fact we are talking about December 7th. What can fans of the most famous gaming award in the world do while they wait? There’s a perfect “virtual” place to get into the TGA mood.

Going on our dear old Fortnitethe battle royale well known not only for its large player traffic but also and above all for its collaborations, we will be able to have access to a truly special island…

By typing the island code 0853-1358-8532 we will be able to access “Game Awards Island”, where Geoff Keighley himself will be waiting for us. We will have to do a very important vote: decide the best Fortnite map of 2023.

Many fans, delighted by this new collaboration, are wondering if the skin of the event presenter will never become available: it must be said that, with a “roster” as varied as that of Fortnite, its inclusion would be more than plausible.

Fortnite, despite having arrived on the market several years ago, is in the running for an important prize at The Game Awards 2023: the one for “Best Ongoing”, the best game that has lasted over the years thanks to the support of the developers. In our dedicated article you can discover all the other nominations.