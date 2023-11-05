The starlet has recounted in Joaquín, the rookie what her night of love with a woman was like.

Bárbara Rey has assured that she was tired of everyone talking about her night of love with Chelo García Cortés. “One day they offered me some super cool money and since everyone said it, I decided to tell it myself,” the star stated about that rumor.

Chelo García Cortés did not expect Bárbara Rey to tell about her night of love on television. The artist has once again said the phrase that she made famous with “Chelo, you and I have had a night of love”, words that remain for history.

The actress has confessed to Joaquín between laughs that they have become a souvenir with that phrase, “if I had known, I would have recorded that phrase,” Bárbara Rey has assured upon learning of the impact that her words had.