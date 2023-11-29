Pablo Motos has received a visit from three great comedians of our country in El Hormiguero, Pablo Chiapella, Santiago Segura and Ernesto Sevilla, who this weekend premiere the latest film in which they have worked together: Christmas in Their Hands.

Pablo Chiapella joked at the beginning of the interview, saying that he had never imagined that he would attend the program accompanied by his friend Santiago Segura and that he would be “the fat one.” In addition, his last name gave a lot to talk about during the first minutes of the talk. They always get confused with him!

After talking about the movie they are going to release, Pablo Motos asked the guests if they had any Christmas anecdotes to tell and Pablo Chiapella was in charge of telling the best one you can imagine. With an unexpected final gift!

When he was little, the Three Wise Men went to the bank where his parents worked so the children could ask for gifts and that’s what he did. “I had been in the previous days with stomach pain and feeling very loose,” the comedian stressed at the beginning of the story.

The problem came when Pablo received a gift that he didn’t like. “I started crying so much and I was so upset that I accidentally shit on Baltasar’s knees,” he confessed, unleashing laughter on set. Play the video above and listen to the entire anecdote!