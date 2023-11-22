Valve celebrated the 25th anniversary of Half-Life in a big way by offering the original game for free on Steam and included an extra in the form of a documentary with various talents who were part of what is considered one of the best video games of all time. Of course the material features the words of Gabe Newell and in one of his contributions he made it clear that what he loves in a game is the fun, not how realistic it is.

Video: The story behind Half-Life

Gabe Newell: In the real world I make things like shopping lists

Gabe Newell, CEO of Valve, revealed his taste for fun, but not realism, in video games (via TweakTown). The statement was recorded in his contributions to the documentary Half-Life: 25th Anniversary Documentary and originated when discussing the topic of the reaction of settings and objects in the science fiction FPS. In case you don’t know, the game includes in its concept the idea of ​​reactivity, that is, every action has a reaction within the logic of the game, not reality or some natural law.

In this regard, Gabe Newell stated that during the definition of the concept regarding the design and mechanics of Half-Life, the question arose about whether it should be realistic or not, which led to one more of his sincere but bully statements: “we had these conversations in a design review, where someone says ‘that’s not realistic.’ And then you say, ‘Okay, what does that have to do with it? Explain to me why that’s interesting, because in the real world I have to do mundane things like write shopping lists. I’ve never thought ‘realism is fun’. I’m going to play for fun. So we had to invent some notion of what fun was. We knew it was an ad-hoc definition and it was the degrees to which The game recognizes and responds to the players’ choices and actions.”

Half-Life turns 25 this weekend, and we’re pushing a big update to bring back some of that 1998 feeling with restored original launch day content, brand new multiplayer maps, a look behind the scenes with the original development team, and more: https://t.co/ceV4oePUyP pic.twitter.com/1eOtLiHXbE — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 17, 2023

Part of the charm of Half-Life is the reactivity of its environment and objects

On the other hand, Gabe Newell pointed out that a central idea of ​​Half-Life was to make the player feel like the center of attention, hence the objective was that everything he did had from the minimum to the greatest impact. In this regard, Newell stated that the objective was for the player not to be ignored: “what I mean is that, if I approach a wall and shoot it, I feel that the wall is ignoring me. I am suffering a narcissistic wound when the world It ignores me. With Half-Life I was trying to convey a feeling to the user that, yes, you were making decisions and progressing, which meant the game had to recognize that. If you shoot a wall, there has to be changes after the impact. “If you kill a group of marines, the marines have to run away from you. You have to feel like the game is recognizing and reacting to the choices, actions, and progress you’ve made. Otherwise, it loses any kind of impact.”

