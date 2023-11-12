Voxel joins the second edition of the PROFESSIONALS comic event in Madrid.

Join the conversation

For a person who is not very familiar with the world of comics It’s very difficult to know which ones they all are. the ins and outs hidden behind such a complex industry. It is said of the world of comics that it is a kind of whirlwind that is continually spinning, in which one has to wait for the right moment to join it and begin to move together. That was a bit what happened with David López when he established himself in a world from which he claims to have given him everything.

Voxel joins the second edition of the PROFESSIONALS comic event in Madrid

This year the Madrid comic event known as PROFESSIONALSwhich aims to bring together cartoonists, scriptwriters, illustrators, animators or booksellers to bring the world of cartoons closer to readers closer.

As the main novelty this year, the Voxel School Digital Arts University Center has participated with a free masterclass that comes from comics artist, David López. This is how the curtain opened on an event that takes place in some bookstores in the capital throughout this weekend.

During the talk, David Lopez commented how they were his first steps as a teenager making his way in such a complicated industry. With plenty of advice aimed at drawing students who are in full training, David Lopez He talked to them about the importance of job training, finding one’s own drawing style or even respecting the work of other comic colleagues.

In the midst of the premiere of The MarvelsI have had the opportunity to chat with David Lopezwho told us how he discovered his love for comics and how he ended up working in some of the most relevant American publishers on the scene such as DC y Marvel. This is the result of the interview:

At what point in your life did you realize that you want to become a comic artist?

Since ever. At first, drawing was just a hobby for me. At no time did it occur to me that this could become a job. There was a time in 1990 when I was playing role-playing games with friends and the mother of one of them invited me to go to some professional cartoonists’ studio. The moment I saw them I knew that this could be a job.

I found a place where they drew all the time, where there were no bosses, and they worked doing what they liked most. I was 14 years old and at that moment I knew that I wanted to make drawing my profession..

What was the turning point in your life that turned drawing from a hobby into a profession?

I have a photo of the first check I cashed from La Cúpula, which was exactly 25 years ago. That was the first moment I got paid when I could say that my drawings could be considered work. Before, my work in comics was based on collaborating with fanzines and drawings for a magazine dedicated to role-playing.

What was your first approach to the world of big publishers like Marvel or DC?

I think the first time I tried to work for these big companies was in 1996. One summer, while I was in town, I made some drawings that I photocopied and ended up sending to the publishers’ addresses. None of them answered me. A few years later, in 2000, I sent my book of drawings and got my first job at these publishers practically instantly.

Your work in the world of superheroes stands out mainly for your drawings in Captain Marvel and Catwoman. How does an artist approach drawing such important characters?

Catwoman came very naturally to me because it is a character that lends itself very well to my drawing style. Catwoman suited my rhythm as a cartoonist perfectly. The way I imagined Catwoman suited the rhythms I had very well. For that reason, Catwoman was very natural.

In the case of Captain Marvel I must say that he was a character with whom at first I did not have a special affinity. He was a character that caught my attention because of the creative team, which was led by Kelly Sue DeConnick. I always like to compare Sue Deconnick with Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid. She takes his work with such passion that she is able to infect the rest of the team. Therefore, I always ended up giving my best on each page.. I have very good memories of my work with her. It was an experience.

Many artists suggest that self-taught work is fundamental to their work, how much truth is there in this for you?

The reality is that each author has to find their own path. I think that working as a self-taught person is largely somewhat mythologized. If you have good teachers you learn better and much more. If you are self-taught, there is a large part of the work that you will not know because no one has opened the door to the world of drawing for you. Beyond art, if you really want to dedicate yourself as a professional in a world like the current one, having job training is essential.

What is your opinion regarding the evolution of the industry? Do you think that digital comics can take away the hegemony of printed paper?

I think this depends a lot on the readers.. WEBTOON, for example, has audiences that paper cannot even dream of with incredible numbers and global reach. That’s why it seems that the paper comic is declining.

For example, manga is in Spain stronger than ever. The other day I saw that Spy x Family was number 1 on the global book charts. As far as support is concerned… well, it’s a bit of a non-issue. I have my comic, Blackhand Ironhead, on Panel Syndicate, which allows you to reach the entire world and that’s great. However, I think there is a certain type of reader who doesn’t quite get into digital comics. Now that we live in an overdose of screens there are many people who need the paper to be able to relax.

What can you say about your most personal projects?

When I stopped doing interiors for Marvel, I made the decision not to say no to working on things that I wanted. That’s why I’m doing a lot of things that I didn’t do before. Now I’m working on two projects that I can’t say too much about. One of them in the United States and another that will be based more in Spain. I am also collaborating with Joan Tretze in El Sistema D13.

It’s a bit like that. For example, the idea of ​​making Professionals It arises from the effort to make a kind of comic room. Doing a little of what you want is one thing that must not be forgotten as an artist. If you can afford it, you should do things you like..

Join the conversation